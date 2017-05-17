Home / LATEST / Students involved in protests arrested

Students involved in protests arrested

A few of the students that had engaged in the Inter University Students Federation protest held in Colombo today(17), have been arrested.

The arrests were made around the Viharamahadevi Park, the Colombo Municipal Council, and the Nelum Pokuna Stadium.

Meanwhile, the individuals who had suffered injuries during the protests have been admitted to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka.

Police had used tear gas to disperse the crowd at the time of the protest.

The protests which were held requested for the invalidation of the degrees

