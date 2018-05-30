Home / LATEST / Strong winds expected to continue until May 31

Strong winds expected to continue until May 31

Fairly strong windy conditions over the island and the sea areas around the island can be expected until 31st of May, the Meteorology Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over Kandy, Mathale, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Mathara districts and fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph in Western, North-Western and North-central provinces.

The department said that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

