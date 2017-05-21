Strong winds expected over the island and sea areas

The Department of Meteorology says that fairly strong winds at times (up to 50kmph) can be expected over the island, especially in the western slope of the central hills, and strong winds at times in the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70 kmph).

These winds can be strengthened during showers, it said today, adding that showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Fairly heavy falls (more than 50 mm) can be expected at some places while showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva province and in the Batticaloa district after 2.00 pm.

The Met Department said that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Potuvil ( Southeastern sea areas) can be very rough at times as the wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Sea areas around the island can be temporary rough during thundershowers, the department said while requesting naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.