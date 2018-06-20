Striking postal employees to launch indefinite fast from today

The Joint Postal Trade Unions Front says they will launch an indefinite fast today opposite the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

Co-convener of the trade union front Chinthaka Bandara told local media that they will launch an indefinite fast since the government has not given a satisfactory response to their demands yet.

Post Master General Rohana Abeyratne has urged all the striking postal employees to end the trade union action and come for discussions to find a solution to their demands.

However, the union leader says Minister of Posts and Postal Services AHM Haleem had vowed to address their demands yesterday but to no avail and the union will hold talks with trade union leaders of other state organizations to get their support for the cause.

Postmaster General Rohana Abeyratne has said that striking postal employees who do not report to work by June 19 will be considered as vacated the service.