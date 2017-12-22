Strict action against social media posts igniting violence: Minister

Strict legal action would be taken against those who make social media posts igniting communal and religious tension ahead of the Local Government elections, Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said yesterday

The Minister assured that the Police would act ensuring a free and fair election on instruction by the Elections Commission.

“This is a historic election. We wish to ensure that the UNP will set an example. We have asked our party members to avoid the use of polythene for election propaganda work,” he said.

He said there should not be any discord among people after the election.

“Unity among people is important for the development of the country,” he said.

The Minister said an adequate the number of Police personnel had been deployed in view of the elections.