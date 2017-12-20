Strict action against candidates violating exam regulations

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed the Commissioner General of Examinations and the Police to take stern action against examination candidates who violate the rules and regulations of the examinations.

The law will be enforced not only under examination regulations but also through an investigation carried out by the CID.

A student at the Walisingha Harischandra College in Anuradhapura has been alleged of using a mobile phone to cheat in the examination.

According to the report submitted by the Provincial Education Director subsequent to an investigation conducted, the student has been banned from taking the exam this time.

In addition further investigations are being carried out by the Anuradhapura Police according to a complaint made by the Provincial Education Director regarding the student.