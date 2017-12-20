Home / EDUCATION / Strict action against candidates violating exam regulations

Strict action against candidates violating exam regulations

neo 13 hours ago EDUCATION Leave a comment 60 Views

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed the Commissioner General of Examinations and the Police to take stern action against examination candidates who violate the rules and regulations of the examinations.

The law will be enforced not only under examination regulations but also through an investigation carried out by the CID.

A student at the Walisingha Harischandra College in Anuradhapura has been alleged of using a mobile phone to cheat in the examination.

According to the report submitted by the Provincial Education Director subsequent to an investigation conducted, the student has been banned from taking the exam this time.

In addition further investigations are being carried out by the Anuradhapura Police according to a complaint made by the Provincial Education Director regarding the student.

About neo

Check Also

PM to tackle CoL with ‘relief pack’

At a meeting presided by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe early this week, it was decided …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved