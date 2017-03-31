‘Strength of local entrepreneurs to develop the country’

Share ! tweet







Noting that at recent times, many countries achieved development through local entrepreneurship, minister Daya Gamage expresses confidence that Sri Lanka too, will be able to come out of its problems if 10,000 new entrepreneurs are created.

As part of measures to achieve this objective, Mr. Gamage says his primary industries ministry is helping small businesses and women entrepreneurs under its ‘Dhana Saviya’ programme.

The minister was speaking at a function at the Gampaha district secretariat auditorium where the district launch of a 25,000 acre pineapple cultivation and one million home gardening units took place.

MPs Ajith Mannapperuma, Harshana Rajakaruna, Kavinda Jayawardena, provincial councilor Rose Fernando and many others attended.



On the occasion, the minister distributed dividends to beneficiaries of pineapple, plant nursery, pepper, postharvest technology fields.

Speaking further, he said that while encouraging local entrepreneurship, foreign investments would be encouraged, more markets found for agri-exports and job opportunities created.

He added that his ministry would fully support the local researchers who have developed a cancer drug from bitter gourd seeds.