Storm death toll climbs to 14

Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Kodippili yesterday said that lashing rains and strong winds had left 14 people dead and one person missing.

The deceased were residents of Galle (8), Matara (1), Nuwara Eliya (1), Badulla (3) and Gampaha (1).

The missing person is form Matara district. There were 64 injured.

The stormy weather affected 111,914 persons from 32,149 families in 16 districts and 5,664 persons belonging to 1426 families were moved to 66 safe places.

The gale force winds destroyed 715 houses and left 28,997 partially damaged.

Three hundred and sixty four shops were also partially damaged.

The distressed persons and number of families are as follows.