Stones pelted at army bus during hartal

Mullaitivu police are inquiring into an incident where stones were thrown at a Vavuniya bound bus carrying army personnel during Thursday’s hartal in the Northern and eastern districts.

Army Spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne confirmed the incident.

A glass of the bus was broken but troops didn’t suffer injuries. War ravaged districts observed a shutdown after the Tamil and Muslim political parties held a protest demanding the release of military-held land.

Offices, businesses, schools and public transport came to a halt after the two provinces observed a shutdown.

"We hope the government would respond after this protest. All Tamil and Muslim political parties in these areas are observing the protest," Northern Provincial Councillor MK Shivajilingam. said.

In some Muslim-dominated areas in the eastern province, life remained normal with all services operating.

The Tamil and Muslim parties in the North-East are pressuring the government to release the lands that are still held by the military, justice to the disappeared persons and provide employment to the war-battered.

"People have been protesting now for over two months yet the government has failed to address the issue," Shivajilingam said.