Stones pelted at army bus during hartal

Mullaitivu police are inquiring into an incident where stones were thrown at a Vavuniya bound bus carrying army personnel during Thursday’s hartal in the Northern and eastern districts.
Army Spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne confirmed the incident.
A glass of the bus was broken but troops didn’t suffer injuries. War ravaged districts observed a shutdown after the Tamil and Muslim political parties held a protest demanding the release of military-held land.
Offices, businesses, schools and public transport came to a halt after the two provinces observed a shutdown.
"We hope the government would respond after this protest. All Tamil and Muslim political parties in these areas are observing the protest," Northern Provincial Councillor MK Shivajilingam. said.
In some Muslim-dominated areas in the eastern province, life remained normal with all services operating.
The Tamil and Muslim parties in the North-East are pressuring the government to release the lands that are still held by the military, justice to the disappeared persons and provide employment to the war-battered.
"People have been protesting now for over two months yet the government has failed to address the issue," Shivajilingam said.