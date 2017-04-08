Stockholm lorry rams crowds, killing at least five people

Share ! tweet







At least five people are believed to have been killed when a truck 'driven by a man in a balaclava' crashed into shoppers in a terror attack in Stockholm today. Police said the vehicle rammed into a group of people on the street outside a shopping centre. Shots were heard being fired and the driver is said to have escaped, according to witnesses.

The incident took place at Åhlens Mall in Klarabergsgatan. Hundreds of shoppers were seen fleeing for their lives (left) after the articulated truck rammed into the corner of the building.

A suspect was later arrested by police (inset, centre), but no further details have been given. Survivors were seen carrying the injured and dead through the streets (inset, right). Armed police were scrambled to the scene were seen marching into the store.

Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg said: 'A vehicle has injured people on Drottningatan.' Anna who witnessed the incident, said: 'I saw hundreds of people ran, they ran for their lives. 'I turned and ran well.' This latest attack comes after trucks were used in similar incidents in Nice and Berlin last year. A car was also used to kill pedestrians in the Westminster Bridge two weeks ago which killed five people. (Daily Mail Online).