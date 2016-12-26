STF recovers smuggled 4,000 fags

Share ! tweet







Acting on a tip off, Special Task Force (STF) personnel have seized 4,000 foreign cigarettes smuggled into the country without paying taxes during a raid carried out in the Negombo police area on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the STF told The Island that a team led by Sub Inspector Tennakoon had made the recovery at Harithi stores, No 217,

Wellaveediya. The contraband along with one suspect was handed over to Negombo police for further investigations. Customs spokesperson Dharmasena Kahadawa said they had observed stepped up attempts to smuggle in foreign cigarettes in the wake of recent price increases in tobacco products here.