Sterilized, vaccinated dogs sedated and dumped

To complement the National Dog Sterilization Programme, Animal Welfare Organizations like KACPAW (Kandy Association for Community Protection through Animal Welfare), together with state institutions like the Municipal Councils carry out mass sterilization of dogs using their own money and get these animals mass vaccinated against rabies as well.

As an example, KACPAW chairperson Champa Fernando says they have funded dog and cat sterilizations in the Kandy Municipal Council (KMC) areas from 2015 to 2017 in which 2,238 animals have been sterilized, paying Rs 2.238 million to the vets for the surgeries.

So, Animal Welfare organizations DO NOT expect these sterilized and vaccinated dogs to be sedated and removed in the night and dumped in rubbish dumps to die.

But, that is exactly what happened on the 2nd of December night – 6 very friendly sterilized and vaccinated community dogs at the KMC site at Katukelle were sedated while they came wagging their tails and dumped at Thekkawatta Rubbish Dump in the icy cold and wet weather. It is anyone’s guess if they would survive!!

Reason for removal of these dogs: The President is to open a new building at this venue on 3/12!!

The least the Commissioner of the KMC could have done was to have contacted KACPAW, who in July 2017 took under its temporary care 80 dogs till the Perahera was over, and asked us to keep these much loved community dogs, just 6, safe till the Presidential function is over.