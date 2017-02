Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena said he had directed the IGP to take necessary action against those involved in ragging in universities with the co-ordination of university authorities.

Referring to the ragging by some students of the Peradeniya University, the President said it was a disgrace to free education and the universities for senior students to rag the freshers. He said this when participating at the 75th anniversary of the Ananda Sastralaya in Matugama yesterday.