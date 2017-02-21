Stay order still continued

Share ! tweet







The Court of Appeal extended the stay order issued against the police circular imposing a ban on full-face helmets in the country. The stay order was extended till July 12, 2017 when two cases filed against the decision was taken up for hearing before a bench headed by Appeal Court President Justice Vijith Malalgoda. The State Counsel had earlier informed the court that the government is in the process of introducing a high quality motorcycle helmet and therefore requested for sufficient time. The case will be taken up for hearing again on July 12.