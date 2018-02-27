Home / POLITICS / Stay order preventing action against Gotabaya further extended

Stay order preventing action against Gotabaya further extended

neo 9 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 45 Views

The stay order issued by the Appeal Court, preventing the FCID from taking action against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the Public Property Act, has been further extended until March 23.

The FCID had lodged a case against the former Defence Secretary for the misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa museum under the Public Properties Act.

Rajapaksa had filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him.

A stay order was issued on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence on November 29, 2017. It was later extended till February 25, 2018.

About neo

Check Also

Mahendran has left Singapore

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is not in Singapore investigations carried out by the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved