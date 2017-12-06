Home / POLITICS / Stay Order issued on FCID over Gotabhaya trial extended

The Stay Order issued by the Court of Appeal on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa over the misappropriation of public funds was extended till December 15.

The Court of Appeal issued a stay order on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa over public properties following court proceedings on November 29.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him.
The order was fixed for hearing on November 29 by (President) Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

 

