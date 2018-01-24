Home / POLITICS / Stay order for tomorrow protest

Stay order for tomorrow protest

9 hours ago

Police obtained two court orders preventing anti-SAITM protesters from marching into Colombo tomorrow, police sources said.  They obtained respective court orders from Colombo Fort and Gangodawila Magistrates courts, which issued stay orders barring Intern- University Students Federation (IUSF) of holding their planned for tomorrow.

