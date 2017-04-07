Stay order cutting against Bo tree

Share ! tweet







The Supreme Court has issued a stay order preventing the Road Development Authority’s decision to cut down and remove a Bo tree located in Pannipitiya, Maharagama.

The order was issued after a fundamental rights petition submitted by a group of residents in the area including a Buddhist monk, was taken up for consideration today (6). The petition claims that the tree is around 400 years old and that it is a sacred treasure.

The RDA had attempted to remove the tree as part of its road expansion project. However, the petitioners claim that the road expansion can be carried out without felling the tree in question. After considering the facts presented, the Supreme Court judge bench issued a stay order temporarily preventing the removal of the tree, effective until May 09.