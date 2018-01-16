State Minister Sriyani injured in road mishap

Provincial Councils and Local Government State Minister Sriyani Wijewickrema was admitted to the Peradeniya hospital yesterday, following a road accident, where she sustained injuries, at Gonawala in Kadugannawa.

Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree around 3.00 am.

The minister and her driver who was also injured were rushed to hospital.

The SUV involved in the accident had been damaged badly, police said, adding that it was too early to determine what had really caused the vehicle to go out of control.

Further investigations are in progress under the supervision of the Kadugannawa OIC A Balasuriya.

Minister Wijewickrama is recovering from her injuries, hospital sources said.

The minister was on her way to Colombo at the time of the mishap.