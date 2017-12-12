State Minister Palitha Range Bandara acquitted

he Colombo High Court today (12) acquitted Skills Development and Vocational Training State Minister Palitha Range Bandara from all charges levied against him .

This was when the case was taken up for hearing before Colombo High Court A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa today.

The Colombo High Court ordered the release of the Minister, following the virtual complainant’s decision not to proceed with the case.

Deputy Solicitor General Bimal Ratnayake appearing on behalf of the Attorney General told the court that a settlement has reached between the two parties.