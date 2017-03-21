State doctors warn of trade union action

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) threatened to take countrywide trade union action if the government fails to address their concerns over the South Asian Institution of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Haritha Alutge told local media that a letter had been sent to Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne requesting him to gazette the existing minimum standards of the medical education within two weeks.

Dr. Aluthge said if the government fails to take a decision within two weeks the GMOA along with all the other organizations will take stern action by the first week of next month.

"We want the government to Gazette the minimum standards for medical education in the country. We as the GMOA always stands for the quality of the health service in Sri Lanka and this should not be compromised," Dr. Aluthge said.