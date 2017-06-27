State doctors’ union insists on abolishing SAITM

The state doctors’ union, the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) says the government has no choice but to either abolish the private medical college South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) or nationalize it.

Expressing displeasure in the President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement released through the Presidential secretariat yesterday, the GMOA said the trade union cannot agree with the solutions offered in the statement regarding the SAITM.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, Secretary to the GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the GMOA’s executive committee in an emergency meeting extensively discussed the President’s statement and observed that there are several contradictory remarks within the statement.

Dr. Aluthge said the committee will discuss further and the Government Medical Officers Association will resort to a strike action if its demands are not met within the next few hours.