State doctors to launch another token strike

Trade union of the state doctors, The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) announced that they will launch another island wide token strike today to protest against several issues including the recent police action on protesting medical students.

Addressing a media briefing Secretary of the GMOA Dr. Nalinda Herath said its Executive Committee decided to stage a 24-hour strike from 8 am on today or Monday to protest against several issues.

He said the main issue is the government’s alleged campaign to arrest the President of GMOA Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya on contempt of court charges.

The Court of Appeal has issued notice to Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya to appear before Court on May 22 in connection with the Contempt of the Court of Appeal.

The doctors’ union, which demands the government to close the private medical college, said the government has failed to provide a positive solution to the issue regarding the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), also known as private medical college.