Sriyani Wijewickrama sworn in as State Minister

POLITICS

UPFA MP Sriyani Wijewickrama, who recently defected from the Joint Opposition to the SLFP, was sworn in as the State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government by President Maithripala Sirisena.

She was sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat today (15) while
Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha was also present on this occasion, the PMD said.

The Digamadulla district MP Sriyani Wijewickrama who represented the Joint Opposition recently met the President to extend her support to the policies of the President.

