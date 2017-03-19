SriLankan to activate safety procedures H1N1 flue

Share ! tweet







With the outbreak of the H1N1 flu in the Maldives, the SriLankan Airline has activated Communicable Disease Procedures on its flights that are being operating in and out of Male, Srilankan Airline today said.

Concerning the advice issued to the general public by the Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) has restricted the travel movements to their country. While an official said that the crew would be wearing face masks and will provide a face mask to any passenger who requests one during the flight as a safety measure.

“These proactive measures have been taken in the best interest of all our passengers and crew. SriLankan Airlines regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers during this period,” he said.