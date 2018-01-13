SriLankan & Mihin probe will expose more corrupt politicians – President

President Maithripala Sirisena today said that during his tenure as President he will not only build a clean party, but will also create a clean government and a clean country.

Sirisena also said that more revelations will be made and more corrupt politicians will be exposed when he appoints a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to probe Sri Lanka’s national carrier and the budget airline, Mihin Lanka.

“When I appoint the Presidential Commission on Mihin Lanka and Sri Lankan Airlines, more revelations will be made, and more corrupt politicians will be exposed.”