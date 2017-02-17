SriLankan Airlines named Best Airline in South Asia

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's National Carrier, SriLankan Airlines added yet another accolade when China's Top Travel magazine named it the Best Airline in South Asia at the 10th Annual Top Travel Awards, recognizing the airline's continuous efforts at expanding travel between China and Sri Lanka.

This is the latest in a string of awards for Sri Lanka's National Carrier. SriLankan Airlines was recently crowned the "World's Leading Airline Operating to the Indian Ocean Region" at the prestigious World Travel Awards and "Best Full Service Airline in Central and South Asia" for the second consecutive year at the Future Travel Experience Asia Awards. SriLankan was also last year named the "Most Innovative Marketing Airline in China" by Life Weekly magazine.

Wang Jianmei, the Chief Editor of Top Travel, said the Award of Best Airline in South Asia that Top Travel bestowed upon SriLankan Airlines is well earned. "We are pleased to see that more and more Chinese tourists choose SriLankan Airlines to travel to Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles and many more destinations in the world."