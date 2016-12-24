SriLankan Airlines consistently ranked among more punctual airlines

Share ! tweet







SriLankan Airlines is being consistently ranked among the most punctual international airlines, according to an analysis of data over the last five months by the global flight data monitoring organisation Flightstats (www.flightstats.com).

Flightstat’s monthly ‘Global Airlines Arrival Performance 2016’ lists the 40 most punctual airlines in the world. Flightstats is a provider of real-time global flight data and has access to flight punctuality statistics of airports and airlines on a global scale.

SriLankan (www.srilankan.com) was ranked 6th most punctual in the world for July 2016, 14th in August, 16th in September, 6th in October and 11th in November. SriLankan is also ranked 4th in both October and November 2016 among member airlines of the oneworld airline alliance, which has for three consecutive years been rated as the most punctual alliance.