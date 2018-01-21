SriLankan Airlines Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Revenue in December 2017

SriLankan Airlines achieved the highest ever monthly revenue in company history in December 2017 with the air-transport operation of the company recording a stand-alone revenue of US Dollar 100.1 million – the first instance in the 38-year history of the airline where monthly operating revenue reached this landmark figure, the airline announced in a news release.

The airline attributed the increase in revenue to its expanded network and continuous improvement in revenue management processes. A total of 566,627 passengers were carried during the month, a 27% increase over December 2016 and recorded a Passenger Load Factor of 85.9% – above that of most major airlines in the world, the release said.

Cargo carriage too witnessed a significant growth, rising 23% year-over-year to 12,016 metric tones, it added.

The newly launched route to Melbourne had been a “resounding success,” the release said, achieving a Passenger Load Factor of 92.4% and recording a significant overall profit during the month.