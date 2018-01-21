Home / BUSINESS / SriLankan Airlines Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Revenue in December 2017

SriLankan Airlines Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Revenue in December 2017

SriLankan Airlines achieved the highest ever monthly revenue in company history in December 2017 with the air-transport operation of the company recording a stand-alone revenue of US Dollar 100.1 million – the first instance in the 38-year history of the airline where monthly operating revenue reached this landmark figure, the airline announced in a news release.

The airline attributed the increase in revenue to its expanded network and continuous improvement in revenue management processes. A total of 566,627 passengers were carried during the month, a 27% increase over December 2016 and recorded a Passenger Load Factor of 85.9% – above that of most major airlines in the world, the release said.

 

Cargo carriage too witnessed a significant growth, rising 23% year-over-year to 12,016 metric tones, it added.

 

The newly launched route to Melbourne had been a “resounding success,” the release said, achieving a Passenger Load Factor of 92.4% and recording a significant overall profit during the month.

