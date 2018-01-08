Home / LATEST / Sri Lanka’s largest multi-functional irrigation project vested with people

Sri Lanka’s largest multi-functional irrigation project vested with people

The Moragahakanda Kalu Ganga Multi-purpose Development Project was vested with the public by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, today.

A state ceremony was held today (8) at Mahaweli project locations of Moragahakanda and Polgolla, to mark the inauguration of irrigated water distribution among the people from the largest water reservoir in the country and to commemorate the commencement of the Mahaweli Development Project.

The waters of the last and biggest reservoir of the multipurpose Mahaweli Project at Moragahakanda opened its sluice gates to irrigate parched dry lands in faraway Vanni in the Northern Province on one side and Rajarata, Wayamba, Central and Eastern Provinces on the other.

Today also marks the 42nd anniversary of the commissioning of the first Mahaweli Project at Polgolla in the Central Province by the then Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike on January 8, 1976.

 

