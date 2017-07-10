Sri Lanka’s first heart transplant surgery successful

Sri Lanka’s first heart transplant surgery was conducted successfully at the Kandy General Hospital, state media reported.

Director of the Kandy General Hospital Saman Ratnayake said the heart transplant was done for a 43 year old female patient from Anuradhapura area.

The heart of a 24 year old brain dead youth was transplanted on the woman whose heart was ailing.

The two kidneys of the youth have also been transplanted in two other patients.

The woman who had the heart transplant surgery and the other two patients with kidney transplant surgeries are undergoing treatment at the Kandy General Hospital.

The Director of the hospital said that the patients are recovering well.