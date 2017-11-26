Dasun Shanaka fined for ball tampering

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dasun Shanaka was Saturday fined 75 percent of his match fee for ball tampering, cricket authorities said, in the ongoing second Test against India in Nagpur.

According to the International Cricket Council, Shanaka was charged by match officials for “changing the condition of the ball”, after he was seen picking the area near the seam of the ball on TV.

Shanaka, 26, playing just the third Test of his career, went wicketless on day two that saw India post 312-2 in response to Sri Lanka’s 205.

The incident happened in the 50th over of the Indian innings and Shanaka admitted to the offence after the end of a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

“These are early days in Dasun’s career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future,” match referee David Boon was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

The lanky paceman, who made his Test debut against England at Leeds last year, was also handed three demerit points for his offence.