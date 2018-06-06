Sri Lankan smuggling out over Rs. 47 million arrested at BIA

Sri Lanka Customs officials today arrested a Sri Lankan national attempting to smuggle foreign currency notes worth over Rs 47 million at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Customs Media Spokesman Vipula Minuwangoda said, the 28 year old suspect is a resident of Negombo.

The suspect en route to Singapore was found to be in possession of the foreign currency notes during screening by the airport security officials. The security officers have handed over the suspect to the Customs officials.

Customs Media Spokesman said some of the currency notes were hidden in false bottoms of three bags and some others in an envelope he had hand-carried.

The foreign currency including US dollars, Euros, Japanese Yen, Norwegian Krone and Saudi Riyals is estimated to be worth Rs. 47,389,404.63.