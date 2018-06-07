Home / BUSINESS / Sri Lankan rupee hits record low

The Sri Lankan Rupee has dropped to a record low against the US Dollar as the selling price reached 160.0069 for the first time in history.

Meanwhile the buying rate has been recorded at 156.9808.

