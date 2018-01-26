Home / BUSINESS / Sri Lankan rupee firmer on bank, exporter dollar sales

Sri Lankan rupee firmer on bank, exporter dollar sales

The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Thursday, further moving away from a record low hit earlier this week, as banks and exporters sold dollars, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 153.70/80 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 153.75/85.

On Tuesday, the rupee hit a record intraday low of 154.20/25 per dollar.

“There were some exporter (dollar) sales and inward remittances,” said a currency dealer.

“There could be 2-3 percent depreciation this year.”

The rupee might see volatility due to heavy debt repayment by the government this year, said dealers.

Sri Lanka raised $470.6 million last week via development bonds, the central bank said.

 

