Sri Lankan man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Sharjah

Sharjah Police has arrested a 38-year-old Sri Lankan man for stabbing a 28-year-old woman of the same nationality to death in her residence in Maysaloon area of Sharjah, UAE.

The suspect was arrested eight hours after committing the crime, a police source told Khaleej Times.

Sharjah Police received a call about the crime at the operation room, after which they immediately dispatched a team comprising forensic experts and ambulance as well as officers from crime scene, CID and patrol departments.

The team found the woman in a pool of blood and picked up finger prints and other evidences, and shifted the body to forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The police formed a team of CID officers to investigate the crime and find the murderer.

During the investigation and search the team managed to identify the murderer within eight hours of the crime being committed.

The murderer had an illicit relation with victim, but the motive of the murder has not yet been known, as the interrogation was not yet completed. The man has confessed his crime.

Source: Khaleej Times

-Agencies