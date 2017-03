Share ! tweet







Sri Lankan crew members have been identified in the ship that was hijacked by Somalia sea pirates

It ship captain is one Nicolos Anthony from Crow Island in Colombo. The rest are Ruwan Sampath (Matugama), Dilepa Ranaweera (Galle),Sunil Perera (Kadanna),Lahiru Indunil Vidanapathirana (Akurassa), Jayantha Kalubovila (Horana), Janaka Samendra (Devinuwara) and A Shanmugalingam (Negambo). Those sea pirates have demanded ransom to release those personnel, foreign media reported.