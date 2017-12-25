Sri Lankan board offers to resign

SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ajith Dias and five directors have offered to resign to support the government’s restructuring plan.

Contacted by the Daily News, Mr. Dias said that of the seven directors in the director board, six of them have tendered their resignation letters in support of the government’s restructuring initiative of Airline. Mr. Dias told Daily News that he and five directors except for Harendra Balapatabendi resigned to pave way for a new director board, if needed.

Mr. Dias said that the ministerial committee appointed to look into the restructuring of Sri Lankan Airlines sat for discussions last Wednesday where the international consultant to look into the matter submitted its restructuring plan to the committee.

He stated that the Board of Directors offered their resignation letters immediately the day following discussions with the said committee. Mr. Dias said they have tendered their resignation letters to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who heads the ministerial committee on restructuring SriLankan Airlines.

Commenting on the restructuring plan, Mr. Dias said that it is a fitting move by the government and stressed the importance of continuing with a Board of Directors in a new management structure for the national carrier.

On the same subject, the Public Enterprise Ministry Secretary has stated that the ministry has not yet received an official resignation from the SriLankan Airlines Director Board, the media spokesman to the minister told Daily News.

A ministerial committee chaired by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and an official committee headed by Treasury Secretary Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga were appointed to look into the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines in November.

The two committees were also tasked with the selection of a suitable strategic partner and investor to operate the national carrier.

SriLankan Airlines which was a profit making establishment began to accumulate losses when the previous regime changed its management from Emirates Airlines.