Sri Lankan airlines board to be sacked?

Cabinet of ministers Tuesday lambasted the Sri Lankan airlines management for high handed action and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reportedly promised to sack the entire board of directors of the national carrier.

A senior government source said minister after minister criticised Sri Lankan airlines chairman Ajith Dias,, and demanded that President Maithripala Sirisena dissolve the airline board immediately.

“There was very severe criticism of the board and the management team,” the source said. “They have been acting like a government within a government. They have treated their own minister (Kabir Hashim) very badly, ignoring his orders and treating him very shabbily.”

The source who asked not to be named said that the airline had been recruiting staff despite running at a huge loss.