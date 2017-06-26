Sri Lankan Airline restructuring plant on the way

The SriLankan Airlines will submit a restructuring plan to the government this week, which could be implemented by the government, if there is no foreign partner to come under the proposed public-private partnership (PPP) by July 31.

The plan is likely to emphasize on the areas such as downsizing the group, operating ground handling and engineering as separate companies with separate managements and providing fuel at international prices, with political will to implement the changes being critical.

When asked SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ajith Dias said, the government cannot continue to subsidize this airline. “A restructuring program of our own is needed, if there is no foreign interest in this airline. We want to propose steps on how to bring the company back to profitability in two years, by consolidating the airline’s operations, shedding loss making routes and focusing on profitable ones,” he said.