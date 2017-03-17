Sri Lanka will leverage optimism in the region to boost its economy – FM

Share ! tweet







Finance Minister of Sri Lanka Ravi Karunanayake says this is the century of Asia and Sri Lanka will take maximization of that and leverage optimism in the region to boost the nation's economy.

In an interview with CNBC, the Finance Minister, who is in Hong Kong participating in Sri Lanka's second investment Summit on Thursday, said small nations like Sri Lanka will take "that much longer" to be affected by the policies adopted by President Trump but Sri Lanka feels the buoyancy in the American markets.

"We feel the buoyancy that is is there in the American market and also in to the European Union with China, Japan, Thailand, Korea and other Asian countries playing a big role. So India and we together can basically conquer lot of areas is our belief," he said

When asked whether Sri Lanka is looking for markets closer to home, the Minister said "This is the century of Asia and we believe taking maximization of that."

Pointing out that Sri Lanka is very well geographically located at the midpoint between Far East and Europe going to Indian subcontinent and Middle East he said Sri Lanka must leverage of its geographic location.

"We believe that we must leverage ourselves of the geographic location and ensure that we provide the best like what Hong Kong was to China, we would like to be to the Indian Ocean," he said.

When asked about the public backlash against talking money from China, the Finance Minister said there is no such a public backlash but only a handful of small opposition members who are basically disgruntled from the loss they had two years ago.

"They are the ones who are bellyaching but rest of the people appreciate the financial discipline, the fiscal consolidation and the way forward that is given," he said.

The Minister expressed confidence that the majority of people support the government's way forward. "It is slow but we are getting there," he said.