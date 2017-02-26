Sri Lanka to take urgent measures to fill the shortage of Anesthetists

President Maithripala Sirisena says steps will be taken in future to meet the shortage of Anesthetists in the country.

The President made this announcement at the inauguration of the 12th SAARC Association of Anesthesiologists meeting alongside its 33rd Annual Academic Congress held Friday evening at the Nelum Pokuna Theater.

The College of Anesthesiologists and Intensivists of Sri Lanka host the 12th SAARC Association of Anesthesiologists meeting from 25-26 February at the BMICH.

Speaking at the occasion, the President said that due to the shortage of Anesthetists, surgeries get delayed and as a result patients have to undergo many hardships.

Pointing out that Sri Lanka needs 300 anesthetists while there is only 140 at present in the country, the President said urgent steps have to be taken to meet the gap.

The two-day General Meeting of the Anesthetists of the SAARC region takes place with the participation of 400 doctors from SAARC countries.

Chairman of British Anesthetists Association William Harrow attended as the special guest at the inauguration ceremony. A distinguished group of people including Minister Rajitha Senaratne, Chairman of Sri Lanka Anesthetists Association Dr. Kanishka Indraratne were present on the occasion.