Sri Lanka to manufacture robots spare parts for Chinese market

Share ! tweet







The government is to encourage the production of accessories and spare parts for electronic items including robots , aimed at the export market.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe when addressing the 150th anniversary of St Mary’s College Kegalle , earlier this week.

He said that Sri Lanka was finding it difficult to compete with low wage countries like Bangladesh in the apparel market and it was time to move on to producing items such as mobile phone accessories and spare parts for robots , which were required in large numbers by countries such as China and Japan.

China used over 4000 robots in their various industries and Sri Lanka could become a supply source, Wickremesinghe noted.

He said that spare parts for electronic goods manufactured by Japan were supplied mainly by production houses based in East Asian countries including Thailand. "Such opportunities could also be pursued."