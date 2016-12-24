Sri Lanka to improve public transportation in 2017 to ease traffic congestion

Share ! tweet







The government plans to take several measures to improve the public transportation system next year in order to ease traffic congestion in Colombo, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday.

The Minister said priority has been given to ease traffic congestion in the city and public transportation will be made more efficient with building new roads, upgrading railway, deploying priority bus lanes and building a light rail system.

One of the plans is to start a light railway system from the entry points to the capital city. This new light railway system will cover the main suburbs including Borella, Kottawa, Battaramulla, Kaduwela, Maradana, Mattakkuliya, Peliyagoda, Dematagoda, Kadawatha, Bambalapitiya and Kirulapone, the Finance Ministry said. The proposed new light railway system will commence next year.

Plans are already afoot to construct two new roads, one between New Kelani Bridge and Athurugiriya and, the second road between Kelani Bridge and the Colombo Port next year.

In addition, Budget 2017 has proposed a mechanism to streamline public bus service within city limits. Under this mechanism, the Colombo Municipal Council, in collaboration with the Road Development Authority will introduce separate lanes for public buses.

The minister points out that an alternative system should be introduced soon as an additional number of vehicles are daily put into public roads.

Another project will be launched to upgrade the existing railway lines to reduce the number of buses entering daily to the city.