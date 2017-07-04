Sri Lanka to improve ease of doing business ranking

rime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday that steps would be taken to improve Sri Lanka’s ease of doing business ranking to 70, from the current 110.

Addressing the launch of the Roadmap on Investment Climate Reforms at Temple Trees, Wickremesinghe said that in the late 1970s, even China had been behind Sri Lanka in the opennesss index.

“Today, we are ahead of only countries such as Cambodia, Afghanistan and Vietnam,” the PM noted, adding that the proposed political and economic reforms could propel Sri Lanka to the 70th position and above in the ease of doing business ranking.