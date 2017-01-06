Sri Lanka to close Colombo airport 8 hours a day for runway repairs

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka main international airport in the capital Colombo will close four eight hours a day from January 05 to rebuild its runway, Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

The airport will be closed from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm daily for three months.

Airlines had already been informed to re-schedule flights, he said. About 185 flights operate from the airport each day.

Sri Lanka has a second international airport in Hambantota in the South of the country.

The runway will be re-built in sections for four hours each day, with another four hours given for the material to harden.