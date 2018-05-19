Home / TECHNOLOGY / Sri Lanka teams-up with Microsoft to propel ICT programme

Sri Lanka teams-up with Microsoft to propel ICT programme

neo 3 mins ago TECHNOLOGY Leave a comment 3 Views

The Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Sri Lanka to drive the country’s digital transformation.

 

The MoU will enable the ministry to improve efficiency and create good governance across the government to ensure effective citizen services for the people of Sri Lanka.

 

Wasantha Deshapriya, Secretary to the Ministry, and Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager of Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives.signed the MoU. The signing was held in the presence of Harin Fernando, Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment.

About neo

Check Also

Cambridge Analytica is shutting down

Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy scandal in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved