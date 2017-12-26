Sri Lanka surprisingly scores big in food security index

Sri Lanka, dependent as it is on food imports, has been ranked the first in South Asian region on the recently published Global Food Security Index 2017 whereas its global ranking is 66th.

Bangladesh’s neighbours, Nepal and Myanmar, have been ranked at 81st and 80th positions respectively in the index.

While Pakistan is at 77th rank, India secured the 74th position.

The Global Food Security Index, published by United Nations ranks countries around the world on the basis of food security. Currently, only 113 countries are ranked accordingly.

Ireland with a score of 85.6 per cent has come first in the global list while Burundi comes in the last with a score of 25.1 per cent.

The report says: The Global Food Security Index considers the core issues of affordability, availability, and quality across a set of 113 countries. The index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model, constructed from 28 unique indicators that measure these drivers of food security across both developing and developed countries.

This index is the first to examine food security comprehensively across the three internationally established dimensions. Moreover, the study looks beyond hunger to the underlying factors affecting food insecurity. This year the GFSI includes an adjustment factor on natural resources and resilience. This new category assesses a country’s exposure to the impacts of a changing climate; its susceptibility to natural resource risks; and how the country is adapting to these risks.

Food security is defined as the state in which people at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs for a healthy and active life. This framework is based on the internationally accepted definition established at the 1996 World Food Summit. The GFSI has several different components such as an overview of the GFSI, results for the GFSI and for all three categories—Affordability, Availability, and Quality and Safety, year-on-year trends, individual country profiles, impacts of natural resources and climate exposure on food security scores, results across each Natural Resource & Resilience indicator, a resource library of reports, presentations, videos and key findings collated since 2012 and the GFSI Findings and Methodology report.”