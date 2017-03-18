Sri Lanka state service will be strengthened through legislation – President

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena, while calling for state officials and politicians to improve their interactions today, promised to take necessary measures to strengthen the state service and make it more efficient under the good governance government.

He said the state service will be strengthened through the legislation and judicial framework introduced by the good governance government and the present government has established this environment by the relevant act in the parliament.

President Sirisena made these remarks while addressing the 34th annual general meeting of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association held Friday (March 17) at the Nelum Pokuna Theater under his patronage.

Speaking further, the President said there are shortcomings in relations between state officials and politicians and state employees should be more committed towards the country's development. He observed that various projects are postponed due to delays in development, lack of cordiality between politicians and state officers, and lack of relations between each other.