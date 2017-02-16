Sri Lanka shines light on public sector governance

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's long-awaited and much-debated Right to Information (RTI) Act became law this month without much fanfare. There was no big PR campaign on the part of the government to unveil it on Feb. 3, a day before the island's 69th Independence celebrations.

here was not even a public event, a rarity in this South Asian island, where politicians are prone not to let such opportunities pass by.

Maybe the lack of fanfare was due to a rare understanding of what RTI could do to Sri Lanka's governing culture – like media minister Gayantha Karunathilake predicted several months ago, the act now places all elected and public officials 'inside a glass box' of public scrutiny.

And the requests have flooded in. Taking the lead has been actor turned politician and current deputy minister of social welfare, Rajan Ramanayake. He filed a slew of requests even before the ink dried on the new act.

"This is an act will reveal everything about politicians, without any discrimination on party affiliations," Ramanayake said.

His RTI requests include details on the number of bar permits, sand mining permits, duty free shop permits, fuel station permits and land permits that have been offered to elected officials from parliamentarians to those at local government bodies. He said he was likely to receive the details by the third week of February.

He has also filed a request for details of all licenses given out by the government to operate TV stations and their conditions.